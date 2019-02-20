Canadiens' Jordie Benn: Sets up winner
Benn had an assist and two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Benn showed good patience after a pinch and feathered a beautiful pass to the stick of Tomas Tatar for Montreal's game-winner. The Canadiens snapped a four-game losing streak (0-3-1) with the much-needed win, keeping the pace for a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. For Benn, it was the 15th point in 59 games; the 31-year-old blueliner had the same number of points over 77 games in 2017-18.
