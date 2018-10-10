Benn is plus-1 with six hits and four blocked shots while averaging 16:02 of ice time through two games.

Benn emerged with a starting spot on the third pair, skating with Xavier Ouellett, while the highly paid Karl Alzner has been a healthy scratch the first two games. With Montreal allowing just 24 shots per game (T-5th) and leading the NHL with 26.5 hits per game, Benn and the rest of the blue-liners should remain in place for Thursday's home opener against the Kings.