Canadiens' Jordie Benn: Still seeking first point of New Year
Benn hasn't recorded a point in his last 14 games, his longest drought of the season.
Although Benn has never been much of an offensive defensemen, he hadn't gone more than 10 games without recording a point each of the last two seasons, before his current dry spell. Still, the British Columbia native has done an excellent job of getting in front of the puck, as his 98 blocked shots rank 20th in the NHL, and he's notched 56 hits as well in 2017-18. Since Benn is averaging 19:20 of ice time and skating on the second defensive unit, it's only a matter of time until he collects an assist, as he's been receiving consistent ice time in his first full season in Montreal.
