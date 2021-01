The Canadiens placed Blandisi on waivers Sunday, Matt Cudzinowski of the Canadiens' official site reports.

Blandisi, who was shipped to the Canadiens from the Penguins last season, now becomes a candidate for Montreal's taxi squad if he goes unclaimed. The 26-year-old center, who has 101 games of NHL experience, had two goals and three assists over 21 games for Pittsburgh in 2019-20.