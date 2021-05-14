site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Canadiens' Joseph Blandisi: Drops to AHL
RotoWire Staff
Blandisi was assigned to AHL Laval on Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Blandisi didn't get into an NHL game for the Canadiens this year, although he was often on the taxi squad as emergency depth.
