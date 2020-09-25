Blandisi signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Canadiens on Friday.

Blandisi spent most of the 2019-20 season in the minors, picking up 18 points in 30 games split between AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and AHL Laval, but he also appeared in 21 contests with the Penguins, notching five points over that span. The 26-year-old forward will likely spend the majority of the 2020-21 campaign in the minors, so he won't be a viable fantasy option.