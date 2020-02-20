Blandisi was part of a two-for-two player trade Thursday that will send both him and Jake Lucchini from the Penguins to the Canadiens for Riley Barber and Phil Varone.

Blandisi has seen a fair amount of action between the NHL and AHL over the last few seasons, posting five points (two goals, three assists) over 21 games with the Penguins in 2019-20. He will get a change of scenery that could bring with it a larger opportunity for action with the big club in Montreal.