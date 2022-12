Anderson skated on the first line in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Lightning. He had two hits and two penalty minutes over 17:55 of ice time.

Anderson replaced Kirby Dach on the top unit, which features Montreal scoring leaders Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. Anderson's biggest impact on the game was a negative one, getting whistled for cross-checking late in the second period that resulted in Tampa Bay's second power-play goal.