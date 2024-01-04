Anderson (knee) will be in the lineup against the Sabres on Thursday, Stu Cowen of The Montreal Gazette reports.

Anderson told reporters he initially feared a more severe injury after having to leave the game versus Dallas on Tuesday but felt fine following Thursday's game-day skate. Avoiding the loss of Anderson will be a boost to the Habs, as they will be without Christian Dvorak (pectoral) for the remainder of the season. After starting the 2023-24 campaign in a 24-game goal drought, the 29-year-old Anderson has put up six goals in his last 13 contests along with a pair of helpers.