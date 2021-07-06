Anderson scored twice, with his second goal handing the Lightning a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday.

Anderson really made his modest 13:16 of ice time count in this one, lifting the Canadiens to their first win of the series. The pair of tallies snapped a four-game point drought for the 27-year-old, who now has just six points (five of which have been goals) in 21 postseason games.