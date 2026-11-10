Anderson (personal) will suit up for Tuesday's home clash against the Wild, per Eric Engels of Sportsnet.

Anderson was absent from Saturday's lineup due to personal reasons, but he's ready to return Tuesday. The 32-year-old winger has been off to a strong start, posting seven goals, 10 points, 33 shots on net, a plus-8 rating, 34 hits and six blocked shots over 16 appearances this season. Given his successful beginning to the season offensively, he's a decent streaming option in deep fantasy leagues that value banger stats.