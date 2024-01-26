Anderson had an assist, two shots, one block and five hits over 12:38 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

Following a three-game losing streak, Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis flipped the line assignments for Anderson and Juraj Slafkovsky. Anderson's assist on the Sean Monahan's game-winning goal was just his second point in the last 10 games. He opened the game on the top line with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield and took several even-strength shifts with his new linemates. The officials called a tight game, which resulted in eight power-play opportunities for New York and five for Montreal. That served to cap Anderson's TOI.