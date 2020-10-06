Anderson was sent to the Canadiens from the Blue Jackets on Tuesday in exchange for Max Domi and a 2020 third-round selection.

Anderson missed much of the 2019-20 campaign due to a shoulder injury. Prior to getting hurt, the winger recorded four points in 26 outings. With the 25-year-old Ontario native back to 100 percent, he should be capable of topping the 20-goal threshold and would be a solid top-half fantasy option.