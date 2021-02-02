Anderson notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Anderson didn't miss any time with flu-like symptoms that forced him to exit Saturday's game against the Flames early. That worked out well for the Canadiens, as he fed Nick Suzuki for the opening goal at the one-minute mark of Monday's game. Anderson is up to four goals, two assists, a plus-4 rating, 27 shots and 18 hits through nine contests. He's already eclipsed the four points he had in 26 games last year, which was an injury-riddled campaign for the 26-year-old.