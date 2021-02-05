Anderson scored a short-handed goal on five shots and led the team with five hits in a 3-2 loss to Ottawa on Thursday.

Anderson buried a wrist shot off a faceoff win to pull the Canadiens to within 3-2 with 1:29 left in regulation. It was the seventh-goal of the season for Anderson, an offseason acquisition who has been just about everything Montreal could've hoped for through 11 games.

