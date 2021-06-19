Anderson scored twice on four shots and added five hits in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 3.

The 27-year-old winger capitalized on a Marc-Andre Fleury mishandle late in the third period to force overtime. In overtime, Anderson tapped in a pass from Paul Byron for the decisive goal. Anderson had been held off the scoresheet for 12 straight games after tallying in Game 1 of the first round versus the Maple Leafs. He's now produced three goals, 32 shots, 52 hits and a minus-3 rating through 14 contests.