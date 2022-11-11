Anderson has completed his suspension and will be eligible to play Saturday versus the Penguins.
Anderson boarded Alex Pietrangelo of the Golden Knights in last Saturday's contest. Following his suspension, Anderson is expected to resume a middle-six role. He has five points, 29 hits, 19 PIM and 17 shots on goal through 12 contests this year.
