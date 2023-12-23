Anderson scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks. He added two blocked shots and one hit to his line over 18:32 of ice time.

Anderson scored the game-tying goal after Chicago jumped out to a 2-0 lead. He notoriously went 24 games without a goal to start the season and had one empty-net tally over the first 29 contests. However, the power forward has buried five goals over the last four games. The Canadiens have lit the lamp 16 times and have three victories during Anderson's heater. The offensively-starved Habs need Anderson, who has a 13.0 shooting percentage over his previous three seasons in Montreal, to reclaim his scoring touch.