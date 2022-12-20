Anderson produced an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Anderson hasn't made a huge impact on offense this year, and his contributions are usually goals. This was his first assist since Oct. 29. The winger is up to 11 points, 68 shots, 63 hits, 31 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 30 appearances. He's played the last couple of games on the top line with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, so Anderson may be worth a look in standard fantasy formats while occupying that coveted role.