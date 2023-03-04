Anderson notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Trade talk around Anderson didn't materialize into a deal, so the 28-year-old winger should maintain a top-six role with the Canadiens for the rest of the season. He's put it to good use lately with three goals and two helpers over his last seven outings. Anderson has 18 goals, eight assists, 146 shots on net, 114 hits and 66 PIM through 60 appearances.