Anderson (lower body) is considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game versus the Jets, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Anderson's injury has been downplayed, but his status is still uncertain for Saturday's contest. While the Canadiens have been shaking up their lines lately, Anderson's unit alongside Nick Suzuki and Jonathan Drouin has been relatively stable. Joel Armia, who replaced Anderson on the second line Thursday, would be the top candidate to fill the void if Anderson's unable to go.