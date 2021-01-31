Anderson (undisclosed) will not return to Saturday's game versus the Flames.

Anderson was injured late in the first period and did not return at the start of the second. The 26-year-old winger has five points in eight appearances this season, so this is a notable loss to the Canadiens' top six. If Anderson isn't ready for Monday's game against the Canucks, Michael Frolik could enter the lineup while Tyler Toffoli could join the second line.