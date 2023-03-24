Anderson sustained a high-ankle sprain Tuesday and won't return this season.
Anderson ended the campaign with 21 goals, 11 assists 164 shots on net, 139 hits and 72 PIM in 69 contests. The winger will likely be good to go for training camp in the fall, where he'll be in consideration for a top-six role once again.
More News
-
Canadiens' Josh Anderson: Not playing Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Josh Anderson: Hurt in Tuesday's win•
-
Canadiens' Josh Anderson: Four-game, five-point streak•
-
Canadiens' Josh Anderson: Finishes off Penguins•
-
Canadiens' Josh Anderson: Gets two points vs. Avalanche•
-
Canadiens' Josh Anderson: Fires a shortie•