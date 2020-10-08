Anderson is expected to ink a seven-year, $38.5 million contract with the Canadiens.

Anderson was involved in a big trade Tuesday, as he was sent to Montreal via Columbus in exchange for Max Domi. Despite missing most of the 2019-20 season with a shoulder injury, the 26-year-old earned a long-term contract worth $5.5 million of AAV. The Canadiens will hope that Anderson returns to his ways before he got hurt, as he racked up 27 goals and 47 points across 82 games with the Blue Jackets during the 2018-19 campaign.