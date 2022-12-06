Anderson scored a goal on four shots and added four hits in Monday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Anderson entered Monday on a seven-game point drought. He briefly looked like the Canadiens' hero when he scored with three minutes left in the third period, but the Canucks answered on a power play and won 13 seconds into overtime. The 28-year-old is far from consistent on offense, but he has a goal-dangerous shot. He's up to six goals, two assists, 51 shots on net, 47 hits, 23 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 23 contests.