Anderson (loewr body) is expected to link up with the Canadiens on the road once he's given the green light to return, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Montreal will begin a three-game road trip Wednesday in New Jersey and it sounds like Anderson could be ready to return at some point during the trip. He's picked up just 12 points through 41 contests this campaign, leaving him off the fantasy radar in all but the deepest of formats.