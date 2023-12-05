Anderson scored a goal on three shots and assisted on another over 16:46 of ice time in Monday's 4-2 win over Seattle.

With the Kraken pressing for the tying goal late, Anderson corralled a loose puck after a scramble and sent it 200 feet into Seattle's empty net. It took 25 games and nearly two months, but Anderson finally potted his first goal of the season. The snake-bitten power forward, who had 21 tallies in 69 games last season, joined Tanner Pearson (first goal in 20 games) and Sean Monahan (first in 15) in knocking off the Kraken. Anderson also assisted on one of Monahan's two goals in the first period. The slow start was not just about goals; Anderson had just two points over the first 23 games before notching a goal and two assists over the last two contests.