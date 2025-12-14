Anderson scored a goal and blocked a shot in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Anderson tallied Montreal's lone goal of the second period to give his team a 4-2 lead. With the twine finder, he is up to six goals, nine points, 37 shots on net, 56 hits and 26 blocks through 31 games this season. Anderson has been one of the team's most successful offensive options in the bottom six despite ending a nine-game point drought Saturday. He has solid category coverage but lacks the high-end offensive stats needed to succeed in fantasy.