Anderson scored a goal on his lone shot over 19:02 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Anderson cruised through the slot and buried a rebound off a Kirby Dach wraparound attempt to seal the victory late in the third period. It was a productive night for Montreal's middle six, which provided all the offense. The second line contributed goals by Anderson and Mike Hoffman with Dach assisting on each. Anderson has 12 goals through 43 games.