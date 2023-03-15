Anderson scored an empty-net goal in Tuesday's 6-4 win over Pittsburgh. He added three shots on net, four hits and two penalty minutes to his line over 18:52 of ice time.

Anderson polished off the Penguins with his third goal in the last four contests. The scoring burst tied him for the second on the team with Nick Suzuki at 21 goals, trailing only the injured Cole Caufield (shoulder). The power forward's previous career high was 27 over 82 games in 2018-19 when he was with the Blue Jackets.