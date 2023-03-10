Anderson scored a short-handed goal in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers. He also had two shots on goal and three hits over 22:06 of ice time.

Chris Tierney and Anderson were off the races after a Patrick Kane turnover, and Anderson fired the puck over Igor Shesterkin's glove for his first short-handed marker of the season. He's up to 19 goals, second on the team behind Nick Suzuki.