site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: canadiens-josh-anderson-full-participant-at-practice | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Canadiens' Josh Anderson: Full participant at practice
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Anderson (upper body) was a full participant at Friday's practice.
Anderson was evidently sidelined due to a spider bite that caused one of his hands to swell up. The 28-year-old winger will likely be in the lineup for Saturday's preseason game versus the Senators.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 7 min read
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read