Anderson had an assist, five shots, two hits and a two-minute minor penalty in Saturday's 5-2 win over Vancouver.

Anderson's breakup along Montreal's blue line led to a breakaway for Jonathan Drouin, who expertly deked Braden Holtby for Montreal's fourth goal. An offseason acquisition, Anderson skates on a potentially explosive line with Drouin (1-4-5) and young center Nick Suzuki (2-4-6). He's second on the team with 21 shots and has three goals and an assist over six games.