Anderson had two shots on net, one block, one hit and seven PIM in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

It didn't take Anderson long to seek revenge at Madison Square Garden against New York's Jacob Trouba, who had delivered a clean -- but vicious -- hit on Montreal defenseman Justin Barron five weeks ago at the Bell Centre. Anderson engaged Trouba at the 1:58 mark of the first period in an old-school hockey battle. Anderson was later whistled for a questionable roughing penalty in the second period that led to a Mika Zibanejad power-play goal that gave New York a 3-1 lead. The two infractions upped Anderson's season total to a team-high 32 PIM over 23 outings.