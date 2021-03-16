Anderson scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

Anderson had a hand in Jesperi Kotkaniemi's first-period tally. The 26-year-old Anderson also scored at 5:33 of the second period to give the Canadiens a 2-0 lead. The winger had picked up just two points in his last five outings, so this was a welcome burst of offense. He's up to 11 tallies, 16 points, 69 shots on net, 69 hits and 23 PIM in 25 outings. Monday was just the second time this year Anderson failed to record a hit.