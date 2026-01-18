Anderson scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, logged two hits, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Senators.

Anderson did a little of everything in this high-scoring game. He has three points over three contests since he returned from an upper-body injury. The veteran winger is at 11 goals, five assists, 56 shots on net, 40 PIM, 79 hits and 29 blocked shots over 43 appearances this season, mainly in a third-line role.