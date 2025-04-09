Anderson scored a goal and recorded an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Anderson went pointless in his previous two outings, but he made his presence felt after contributing to two of the Canadiens' four goals in this one. The 30-year-old has surpassed his point total from last season and is up to 27 points across 77 contests, but that low-scoring total suggests he's not much of a fantasy asset in most formats.