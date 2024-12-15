Anderson scored a goal on one shot in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Jets. He added one block, five hits and two PIM.

Anderson smoked a rebound past Connor Hellebuyck to close Winnipeg's lead to 3-2 midway through the third period. The goal snapped an 11-game run without a tally and put an end to a nine-game slide without a point. Anderson has 36 shots on net over 30 outings, on pace for the lowest shot volume per game of his career. The rest of Anderson's game hasn't been affected by the scoring issues; the five hits Saturday increased his season total to a team-high 76.