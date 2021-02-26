Montreal interim head coach Dominique Ducharme said he doesn't believe the injury to Anderson (undisclosed) is serious, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports. "We need to do more tests, so we'll know tomorrow. But we're confident so far," said Ducharme.

Anderson took a fall on what looked like a slew foot during the first period of Thursday's loss to the Jets and never came out of the locker room for the second period and beyond. He was replaced on the second line by Joel Armia for the rest of the game. Montreal and Winnipeg meet again Saturday.