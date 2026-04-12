Anderson scored a goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Anderson ended a nine-game point drought, a span in which he missed three contests. Two absences were for an upper-body injury and the third was due to an illness. The 31-year-old has maintained a bottom-six role for much of the campaign. He has 14 goals, 23 points, 89 shots on net, 128 hits, 43 blocked shots, 78 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 71 appearances. Aside from steady totals in PIM and blocks, Anderson's numbers are mostly down, which reflects his shrinking role as the Canadiens have incorporated younger and more talented forwards into the lineup successfully this year.