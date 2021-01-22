Anderson scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Canucks.

Anderson began a stretch of three goals in 1:34 for the Canadiens towards the end of the second period. It was his third tally of the year to go with 16 shots on net, six PIM and 11 hits through five outings. The 26-year-old winger has adjusted fairly well to being the shooter on a line with Nick Suzuki and Jonathan Drouin, who both assisted on his goal Thursday.