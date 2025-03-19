Anderson scored two goals on his only two shots on net while adding five hits and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Both tallies came in the third period as Montreal blew the game open, and the Habs' third line of Anderson, Christian Dvorak and Brendan Gallagher combined for four goals and nine points on the night. It was Anderson's first multi-goal performance of the season, and through 67 appearances the physical winger has produced 12 goals, 22 points, 145 hits and 60 PIM.