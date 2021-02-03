Anderson scored two goals in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

The rugged forward added four shots, three hits, two PIM and a plus-1 rating to his ledger. Both of Anderson's tallies came in the first period as he proved to be a physical mismatch for the Vancouver defense -- he pushed Jalen Chatfield into the net along with the puck on his first goal, then couldn't be dislodged from the slot on the second, giving him an opportunity to tip home Brett Kulak's point shot. Anderson is up to six goals and eight points through his first 10 games with the Habs, and so far Montreal seems to be the clear winner in the trade that sent Max Domi to Columbus.