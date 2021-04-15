Anderson had an assist, six hits and one blocked shot in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Calgary.

Anderson went flat out on the ice to get the puck out of the Canadiens' zone, sliding a pass to Jonathan Drouin, who spotted Brett Kulak joining the rush. Kulak finished on the rush for his first goal since March 2019. The helper gives Anderson points in two consecutive games and was his seventh in 37 games this season. Meanwhile, the six body checks raised the power forward's season total to 97, second on the team behind Alexander Romanov's 109.