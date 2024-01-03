Anderson (leg) did not finish Tuesday's game versus the Stars, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Anderson couldn't put any weight on his right leg when he exited the ice late in the third period. It's unclear how much time he could miss with the injury. The Canadiens are dealing with a number of injured forwards, so a potential replacement in the lineup isn't obvious.
