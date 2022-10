Anderson scored late in the third period Wednesday as the Canadiens edged the Maple Leafs 4-3.

Anderson's goal with 19 seconds remaining lifted the Canadiens to a season-opening victory. It was a big step for Anderson, who scored 19 goals last season but struggled with a minus-25 rating. The 2012 fourth-round draft pick paced the Canadiens on Wednesday with a plus-2 rating and added two hits.