Anderson (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup Wednesday against the visiting Oilers, Arpon Basu of The Athletic
Anderson isn't expected to be dealing with anything serious, so it makes sense that the team would hold him out for what's basically a meaningless season finale. He'll conclude the regular season having recorded 24 points across 16:25 of average ice time in 52 games.
