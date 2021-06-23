Anderson registered an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Anderson produced a shot attempt that led to a rebound for Jesperi Kotkaniemi to bury 8:45 into the first period. With two goals and a helper in his last three games, Anderson's finally waking up on offense in the Stanley Cup Semifinals. He still has just four points to go with 35 shots on net and 64 hits in 16 playoff outings.