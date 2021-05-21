Anderson scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 1.

Anderson tallied the opening goal at 12:08 of the first period, splitting the Maple Leafs' defensemen and converting a pass from Eric Staal. The 27-year-old Anderson ended the regular season on an 11-game point drought, so it's encouraging to see him back on the scoresheet. He amassed 17 tallies, seven assists, 139 hits and 125 shots on net through 52 regular-season outings overall.