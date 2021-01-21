Anderson had one shot, four hits and four PIM over 16:53 of ice time in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Anderson, who busted out with two goals and seven shots in the season-opening loss to Toronto, missed shifts in each of the next two games but was back to normal Wednesday. Montreal head coach Claude Julien said there's no reason for concern, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports. The decision to skip shifts may have been the coach taking it easy on the forward, who was limited to 26 games last season due to shoulder surgery. If there's any hint of a health risk to Anderson, the Canadiens have veterans Corey Perry and Michael Frolik on the taxi squad.